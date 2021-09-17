GAME DAY OPEN HOUSE! Saturday, Sept. 4 - 3 pm - 6:30 pm! Aggie Parents and Investors! Just 1 mile to Kyle Field and Texas A&M Campus! Spectacular 5 bedroom - 5.5 bath student property is ready for you now! Large covered porches in front and back with huge additional covered entertainment area to one side. Huge 0.23 acre lot fully fenced with wood privacy fence! Inside you'll find large common living areas with wood-look tile flooring downstairs, granite countertops in the open concept kitchen. Upstairs, you'll find a large bonus game room/second living area with access to the upstairs balcony. Each generously-sized bedroom has its own full bathroom en suite. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own this outstanding Aggieland investment! Call today for all your Aggie housing needs! 979-324-1138
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000
