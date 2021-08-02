NEW BUILD INVESTMENT Property. Leased for July 2021-July 2022. Home is a fantastic renters' dream! Walk to TAMU and Kyle Field. New build with 2 bedrooms down and 3 bedrooms up. All bedrooms have a private bath that all have a window for natural light. There is a half bath for guests. Home has an open Living room/ dining space /kitchen on the first floor as well as a bonus large upstairs living room on the second floor. The kitchen includes two pantries and stylish subway tile backsplash with granite counters. The upstairs living area opens to a generous balcony and has a second frig, sink and microwave upstairs as well as cabinets for the much needed snacks. The stairs to the second floor are extra wide to easily transport furniture up and down. Washer and dryer is installed downstairs with additional washer/dryer connections upstairs. There is ample parking behind the home for all tenants. Don't miss out on this home that has thought of all the tenants' needs. Home leased for $4000/month. Professional photos to be uploaded soon. Home is deed restricted to no more than 4 unrelated people.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000
