Aggie Parents and Investors! Just 1 mile to Kyle Field and Texas A&M Campus! Spectacular 5 bedroom - 5.5 bath student property is ready for you now! Large covered porches in front and back with huge additional covered entertainment area to one side. Huge 0.23 acre lot fully fenced with wood privacy fence! Inside you'll find large common living areas with wood-look tile flooring downstairs, granite countertops in the open concept kitchen. Upstairs, you'll find a large bonus game room/second living area with access to the upstairs balcony. Each generously-sized bedroom has its own full bathroom en suite. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own this outstanding Aggieland investment! Call today for all your Aggie housing needs! 979-324-1138
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $600,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A College Station High School student was arrested Tuesday after making a terroristic threat, authorities said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County reached an all-time high on Monday as health officials reported 367 new cases and one vir…
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to climb to record highs on Wednesday as health officials reported 391 new case…
Driving down Texas Avenue, it is easy to miss the College Station Cemetery. Quiet, well-manicured and sprinkled with shade trees, the cemetery…
Brazos County health officials reported 144 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths among county residents on Friday.
A former Brenham High School coach was sentenced this month to 10 years in prison for having a relationship with a student.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County surpassed 2,000 for the first time on Tuesday as health officials reported 230 new cases …
- Updated
The FBI says a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County dropped slightly on Thursday after four days of record highs.