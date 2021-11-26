BRAND NEW 5bed/5.5 Bath home with LARGE second living room will be built and ready for move on on 7/1/2022! This home features sleek granite counters, stainless appliances, timeless clean lined cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers, fenced yard, gorgeous wood vinyl floors, 2 in wood faux blinds, downstairs back covered patio and upstairs front covered deck and much more. Pictures are from similar built house from builder. Currently not pre-leased, ideal for owner occupy. Pre-leasing at $3995 a month
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A police standoff that lasted for hours on Saturday ended in the arrest of a 19-year-old Bryan man.
Prairie View A&M is a small, historically black university with an enrollment just north of 8,000 students and located in a rural town, bu…
Another Brazos County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday.
CYPRESS — Freshman quarterback Will Hargett and sophomore running back Keshun Thomas likely will suit up for many more playoff games at A&…
CS man in jail on drug charges
The following will be closed in the Bryan-College Station area in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday:
The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents approved adding a $205 million project to its capital plan to renovate athletics facili…
Texas A&M’s two-headed rushing machine made sure Texas A&M’s 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M was in the bag before most of the 98,2…
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Is College Station now THE favorite in 5A-I? Sizing up A&M Consolidated's chances with Crosby
On the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast, DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to discuss College Station's impressive win over Frisco Lone Star and A&M C…