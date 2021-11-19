 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $600,000

New Construction 5bed/5.5 Bath home with second living room will be built and ready for move on on 7/1/2022! Pre-Leased at $3995 Aug 2022-July 2023 This home features sleek granite counters, stainless appliances, timeless clean lined cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers, fenced yard, gorgeous wood vinyl floors, 2 in wood faux blinds, downstairs back covered patio and upstairs front covered deck and much more. Pictures are from similar built house.

