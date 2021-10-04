 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $600,000

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $600,000

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $600,000

Aggie Parents and Investors! Just 1 mile to Kyle Field and Texas A&M Campus! Spectacular 5 bedroom - 5.5 bath student property is ready for you now! Large covered porches in front and back with huge additional covered entertainment area to one side. Huge 0.23 acre lot fully fenced with wood privacy fence! Inside you'll find large common living areas with wood-look tile flooring downstairs, granite countertops in the open concept kitchen. Upstairs, you'll find a large bonus game room/second living area with access to the upstairs balcony. Each generously-sized bedroom has its own full bathroom en suite. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own this outstanding Aggieland investment!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert