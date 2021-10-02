5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $599,999

This Castlegate 2 Heath Townsend built beauty has it all from an amazing pool with chiller,(perfect for our hot Texas summers) gas fire pit, huge outdoor kitchen, covered patio, and extensive landscaping for privacy outside! Step inside to find an exquisite 5 bedroom 4 bathroom PLUS bonus room/flex room. This 4 way split floorplan gives you the space and privacy you need however the massive open concept kitchen, living and dining area make it a dream to entertain in...or take the stairs up to the expansive game room perfect for movies and fun! The spacious living room features wood beamed ceiling accents and a floor to ceiling rock fireplace and beautiful built ins. The chef's dream kitchen boasts a massive island, double ovens and tons of counter and cabinet space. Step into the master suite which enjoys separate vanities, a huge soaking tub, his and hers closets, and a gigantic tiled walk in shower. Other features of this amazing floorplan include 2 bedrooms up front which share a bath and across the home is another suite with separate bathroom. Upstairs you will find an additional bedroom, bathroom, and large game room. Other features include stainless steel Kitchen aid appliances, 2" blinds, raised ceilings, insulated garage with belt driven garage doors, and accredited as a Good Cents home! You really don't want to miss this one! For a 3D tour, copy/paste https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TjQTab2TB93&mls=1