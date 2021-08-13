5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $599,000

Come and take a look at this beauty, you will not want to miss out! 5 bed, 3.5 bath home with over 3,000 square feet of living space, located in a high demand neighborhood, Castlegate II. You will be met with warmth, elegance and charm as you walk through the front doors of this custom built home with exceptional amenities. Soaring beamed ceilings, gourmet kitchen with a large island, open-concept floor plan, built-in outdoor grill, built to entertain with walls of windows flooding the home with natural light, a perfect place to gather with friends and family. The master suite is your own oasis that provides privacy, with a large bathroom separate vanaties, Hollywood bathtub, seperate walk-in shower and a walk-in closet you can get lost in. The upstairs includes three bedrooms and a bonus entertainment area that gives separation from the downstairs for loud movies or playing games. Zoned for College Station Highschool, minutes away from popular shopping centers, restraunts, Dr.’s office, and Hwy 6 for a fast commute.