5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $577,500

Can't wait for carpet and staging!!! Three blocks from A&M Campus on Lee Ave., the most beautiful street in the Southside Historical District. Average home value on Lee is $700,000 with multiple homes over $1,000,000 (Source CAD). The value of the land is increasing faster than improvements. This 5 bedroom home looks even larger with huge bedrooms and so much room in the kitchen and living areas. There are custom cabinets throughout. Loads of storage. It is currently rented thru July 31, 2022 @ $2400/month. All new carpet and paint throughout. 2018 Roof.