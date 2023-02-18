Built in 2022 5bed/5.5 Bath home with LARGE second living room will be built and ready for move on on 8/1/2022! This home features sleek granite counters, stainless appliances,2 fridges, washer/dryer upstairs and downstairs. timeless clean lined cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers, fenced yard, gorgeous wood vinyl floors, 2 in wood faux blinds, downstairs back covered patio and upstairs front covered deck and much more. Pictures are from similar built house from builder. House is leased through July 2023 at $3450 a month and pre-leased at $3795 a month through July 2024.