5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $565,000

Leased and pre-leased investment opportunity near Texas A&M! This updated property features 5 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms. The home is currently renewed through July 2023 at a $3100 per month rental rate. There is room to increase the rent on this asset in 2023 and not have to pay for expensive turnover costs for the time being. This property features a spacious floor plan with upgraded features and was newly built in 2020. The upstairs bonus room can be used for a second living space/game room and also provides storage. Great investment for someone looking to add or start their investment portfolio or a parent who will have an upcoming A&M attendee in future years.

