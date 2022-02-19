An immaculate 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home in the highly desired Castelgate II neighborhood. A great home for those who love to entertain. This home features an open concept layout with a spacious first floor flex room that can be used as a dining room, bonus space, or a home office. The open kitchen has mahogany wood cabinetry with soft close drawers and a spacious pantry. It has stainless steel appliances and an eat-in bar height island countertop. The first floor master bedroom has an oversized walk-in closet and master bathroom with a separate stand-in shower and granite vanity countertops. The first floor has 2 additional bedrooms with the remaining 2 on the second floor. The second floor open bonus room can be used as a media room or game room. The oversized 3 car garage houses extra storage space and 2 hot water heaters. This home has plenty of smart home features that include 2 commercial wireless wi-fi access points, a network security camera, Eco Bee smart home thermostat, and smart switches throughout the home. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $565,000
