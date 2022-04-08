5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $564,990

The Brunswick home is one of our larger floor plans, specifically designed with you and your growing family in mind. This layout is a two-story, 3347 square foot, 4 or 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom layout. The first floor offers a separate dining area adjacent to the large, family-friendly kitchen with an eat-in breakfast bar and granite countertops. The beautiful kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook off the kitchen. The extra-large pantry gives additional storage in the open concept kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. The spacious Bedroom 1 suite is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Host countless game nights in your spacious upstairs game room. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited