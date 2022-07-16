 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $560,000

  • Updated
Beauty meets functionality with this 5 bedroom & 3.5 bathroom home located in South College Station's ever-popular Castlegate II Community! Better than new, the home was built in 2020 and features open kitchen/living/dining areas surrounded by windows that provide the most gorgeous natural light. If you're looking for light and bright, then this home is for you! The kitchen boasts white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, quartz counters, and designer back splash! The oversized kitchen island anchors the open-concept design and offers plenty of counter space for food prep and/or for guests to dine or relax. The primary bedroom is spacious yet cozy and you'll enjoying relaxing in the soaking tub and walk-in shower located in the primary bathroom! Looking for that dream closet? Don't miss the HUGE closet in the primary suite! Upstairs, you'll find four secondary bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a second living/flex space! Beautiful backyard with garden area and NO back neighbors! All of this plus the ammenities that Castlegate II is known for - community pool, parks, walking trails and more! Around the corner from shopping, restaurants, and medical...and just a short drive to Texas A&M University! This one truly has it all...schedule your private showing today!

