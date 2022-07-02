 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Eagle is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Furniture Source International

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $550,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $550,000

BRAND NEW 5bed/5.5 Bath home with LARGE second living room will be built and ready for move on on 8/1/2022! This home features sleek granite counters, stainless appliances,2 fridges, washer/dryer upstairs and downstairs. timeless clean lined cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers, fenced yard, gorgeous wood vinyl floors, 2 in wood faux blinds, downstairs back covered patio and upstairs front covered deck and much more. Pictures are from similar built house from builder. Pre-leased for $3450 a month

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert