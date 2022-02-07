Sales Price includes the 10,400 sq ft. wooded lot adjoining property. Address of lot is 1206 Neal Pickett, Lot 16, Blk. 5, Carter's Grove Ph 1. Lot Size in listing includes House lot & vacant Lot making total: 20,800 sq. ft. Don't miss this well maintained home tucked in the heart of College Station with quick access to Texas A&M University, shopping, dining, medical services and so much more! This 2 story home features 5 bedrooms 2.5 baths, & 3 living areas. Master suite and updated master bath features walk in tiled shower, & granite counter tops is located on the 1st floor. Also located in the 1st floor is another bedroom or it could be used as a study. Entering the home to the left is a large formal living (currently being used a dining room & the dining area is being used as a sitting area. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, electric range & microwave. Hard surface flooring through out (no carpet) Also adjoining the kitchen area is a family room with a gas log fireplace. Exterior features detached rear entry garage with wide drive for an extra parking space, & Patio area. Curtains do not convey & Stain Glass in master bath window does not convey. Call today for your private tour!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $550,000
