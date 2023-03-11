Beautiful and well-maintained home in Brewster Pointe. This stunning split floor plan offers 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths with so many details. Enjoy the open floor plan this home has to offer with custom finishes throughout. Floor to ceiling brick/shiplap combo fireplace with mantle, gorgeous oversized stained ceiling beams, barn doors and large windows that encompass the natural light. Kitchen features a large island with counter-height seating, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets & so much more. Master bath has 2 walk-in closets with separate shower & tub. Entertain your family and friends on the pack porch grill area or Gazebo in the landscaped backyard. This home is a Must See!! Schedule your showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $539,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dirt will begin to move this summer as Baylor Scott & White’s College Station main hospital campus seeks to expand its services.
The Abrego family raised a family of Aggies, as all six of their children graduated from Texas A&M University. Now that their children are…
The goal of the day for the A&M Consolidated and College Station track and field teams was to stack up solid performances at the Cougar Re…
Pluckers Wing Bar is coming to College Station in 2024.
A Mexican official says two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction Friday in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have b…