Beautiful and well-maintained home in Brewster Pointe. This stunning split floor plan offers 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths with so many details. Enjoy the open floor plan this home has to offer with custom finishes throughout. Floor to ceiling brick/shiplap combo fireplace with mantle, gorgeous oversized stained ceiling beams, barn doors and large windows that encompass the natural light. Kitchen features a large island with counter-height seating, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets & so much more. Master bath has 2 walk-in closets with separate shower & tub. Entertain your family and friends on the pack porch grill area or Gazebo in the landscaped backyard. This home is a Must See!! Schedule your showing today.