5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $530,000

Located in South College Station and situated on a beautiful one acre lot full of oak trees, you will find a 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home ready to move in! Walk through the front door to find a spacious living room room, updated kitchen, large dining area, and more. The master bedroom is tucked away in the back of the house with beautiful view of the gorgeous back yard. The home provides two additional bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs. When you travel upstairs you will find an over-sized bonus room and another two bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Walk through the back door to find a gorgeous yard full of oak trees. Do not let the South College Station gem get away!

