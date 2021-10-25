5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $530,000

Nestled among dozens of mature oak trees on an acre lot, the location and setting is outstanding. The property consists of a large open floor plan on the main floor. The kitchen boasts newer stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and plenty of storage. Master suite situated at the rear of the property overlooks the beautiful backyard. Two guest rooms and one bath are also located on the first floor. A massive second living, two oversized bedrooms and a 3rd bath located on the second floor. The back patio is perfect for entertaining and the backyard has plenty of space where the possibilities are endless.