5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $529,900

Quality Craftsmanship and style collide. Beautiful wood accents make a statement as you first enter this elegant home in Castlegate II subdivision. High accented ceilings and large windows are ready to impress upon entering the main living area. The open and airy layout is inviting to guests perfect for entertaining yet provides space for close conversations by the fireplace framed by traditional style built-ins. The private primary retreat allows for an escape with a garden tub, walk-in shower, separate vanities, and walk-in closet. Stay organized with ample storage throughout from plenty of built ins, closets, cabinetry, and mudroom where everything will have a place. Through the back french doors is a generous covered back patio with built in grill area and granite countertops that boasts room for ample seating providing year round fun and entertainment. While enjoying the evening the five Natchez Crape Myrtle trees planted along the fence line provide an extra layer of privacy. Schedule a private showing soon to experience the tranquility of this special home.