Former Parade of Homes model home in the sought after Castlegate 2 subdivision! Come see this wonderful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom custom home PLUS large bonus room nestled on an oversized lot. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms downstairs, 3 bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom upstairs, fall in LOVE with all the space this lovely home has to offer. Enjoy an oversized covered outdoor patio with a built-in grill and large fireplace perfect in the cold winter nights, or enjoy the neighborhood pool just a short distance away in the hot summer months. Since this home was a former Parade Home, everything has been upgraded, like the soft close drawers in the kitchen, wood floors, beautiful granite counter tops, cabinets to the ceiling in the kitchen, AND SO MUCH MORE! Feeding into award winning College Station ISD schools you'll want to see this home before its gone!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $517,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Texas A&M University student has died of complications from COVID-19, according to an obituary published by a Kerrville funeral home.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
An antibiotic wipe canister that fell out of a backpack ultimately led to the arrest of Texas A&M defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson on dr…
Some Texas A&M faculty members, frustrated with the way the university is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, are calling on administrators to…
Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King suffered a fracture in his right tibia in the Aggies’ 10-7 victory over Colorado on Sa…
DENVER — Down four points with time ticking in the fourth quarter, Isaiah Spiller said he delivered the obvious message to Texas A&M’s sta…
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicholas headed toward the Texas coast Sunday night, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Tex…
Texas A&M kicks off against Colorado at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be aired on the FOX. Here's how you can get the game:
OFFENSE: D
Texas A&M welcomed its largest ever freshman class this school year partly due to planned growth in some colleges but also because more st…