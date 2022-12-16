5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $515,000

Better-than-new 5 bedroom + 3.5 bathroom home located in The Estates of Creek Meadows! Spacious, open floor plan with a 3-way split! The kitchen overlooks the living/dining areas and is a chef's dream with custom cabinetry built all the way to the ceiling, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an eating bar, and center island! Wood-look tile and double crown molding throughout the main areas of the home. The living area features a gas-started stone fireplace with custom mantel, exposed wood ceiling beams, and custom built-ins. The primary suite is spacious yet cozy and is accentuated with a subtle feature wall in the bedroom. When it's time to relax, you'll have your choice of a soaking tub or walk-in shower and you will love the huge primary closet with built-in drawers and shelving. Don't miss the laundry room complete with a folding counter and sink, expansive covered back patio, or the epoxy floor in the garage! Built in 2016 by Flagship Custom Homes, the home features numerous upgrades and has been impeccably maintained by it's only owners...schedule your private showing today!