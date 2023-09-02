Prime located residential investment property located on the Texas A&M Bus Route, and only blocks from campus! Tenants can enjoy Anderson Park, just across the street! The property features 5 bedrooms with 5 on-suite baths. This home boasts a large central living/kitchen area on the first floor. Flooring is low maintenance vinyl plank with carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen is composed of upgraded cabinetry, granite tops and all appliances, including refrigerator. Laundry room has washer and dryer conveying with property. Covered back porch plus ample parking for residents. Exterior construction of this home is all Hardi-plank and stone. Property is currently leased for $3400/month through July 2024. Currently available for owner occupancy for fall of 2024.