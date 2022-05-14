5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $499,900

Ravishing Beauty! Stacks up to near perfection with layers of quality and upgrades. Custom built in desired Creek Meadows resting on a premium corner lot with waterfront view! The extended entry welcomes you to the open living, dining and kitchen area bursting with natural lighting and accented by a beautiful stone fireplace. A dreamy kitchen with stunning granite counters, island, gas cooktop w/pot filler, lovely shelving in pantry and a peaceful view of the neighborhood pond. Additional French doors off the dining room for easy access to the oversized lot. 3 way split floorplan with expansive, private bedrooms, Hollywood bath, abundant storage space and custom shelving in each closet. Soak away the day in the romantic master bath and sizable shower. The garage sparkles above the rest with epoxy floors, sink, and elongated garage door. Positively gorgeous… inside and out! More Photos Coming Soon! OPEN HOUSE! Saturday (5/14) @ 11am-2pm and Sunday (5/15) @ 1-4pm