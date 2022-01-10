5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $499,900

GORGEOUS, recently remodeled home on a large corner lot located in the heart of lovely Castlegate! Find yourself enjoying this upgraded home with beautiful tall ceilings and a spacious living room providing great natural light. In addition to a wonderful formal dining room, the stunning kitchen opens up into a large area that can be used as a breakfast room, sitting room, or both! The downstairs master bedroom is spacious with a fabulous bathroom with a gorgeous bathtub, walk-in shower and separate closets. A private guest bedroom and bathroom can be found on the main floor. Continue upstairs to find three amazing bedrooms with a separate full bathroom. The fifth bedroom upstairs could also be used as a large playroom. Not only does this house have an adorable porch on the front, you can find yourself enjoying the backyard with a large deck. This home is located around the corner from the neighborhood playground, walking trails and tennis court.