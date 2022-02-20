We invite you to schedule a tour of this absolute beauty just down the street from the Texas A&M campus in the heart of East Gate! This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom gem features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the main house and an attached private 1-bed, 1-bath guest suite. The home has been completely remodeled in recent years and offers a slightly modern look while maintaining that delightful charm that dates back to the initial structure from 1940. A full expansion in recent years added 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 800 square feet and includes vaulted ceilings and shiplap style walls in the main areas, original hardwood flooring that has been refinished as part of the renovation and expansion, a beautiful brick fireplace with a unique wooden mantle, all-new windows and a gorgeously updated kitchen. The Primary Suite comes complete with vaulted ceilings, a stunning bathroom with a tub and a shower and a spacious walk-in closet. On the outside, a circle drive leads to an extended carport. No garage, no problem thanks to an architect-designed shed in the back to store oversized equipment, play items and more. The roof is lined with all-new gutters with leaf guards included. The gigantic yard includes a new privacy fence and three 80-year-old mature oak trees that have been maintained by a local arborist. Walk in. Take a look around. Fall in love with 1016 Harrington just East of campus in College Station!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $499,000
