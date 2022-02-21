5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $499,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Investment opportunity located near George Bush and Texas A&M's Campus! This property is located near walking trails, Lemon Tree park, and is at the end of the street for a quiet location! Freshly painted exterior and interior, this house has spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms, and an upstairs living area. Currently renewed for $3195 through July 2023 so there is no turnover cost at the end of Summer 2022. If you are looking for an investment in a desirable location, look no further!

