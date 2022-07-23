BRAND NEW investment property leased through July 2023. This newly completed investment features 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, 2 living spaces, a fenced backyard, and the selections are stunning! This open concept floorplan is leased for $3295 through July 22, 2023. Great opportunity if you are looking for a new property that is already producing rental income!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $499,000
