 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $499,000

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $499,000

BRAND NEW investment property leased through July 2023. This newly completed investment features 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, 2 living spaces, a fenced backyard, and the selections are stunning! This open concept floorplan is leased for $3295 through July 22, 2023. Great opportunity if you are looking for a new property that is already producing rental income!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert