5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $475,000

Tired of looking at the house behind you? Then this home is the home for you! 4416 Egremont in Castlegate 2 features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms + a bonus room and - perhaps best of all - no back neighbor!!! Better than new, the home was built in 2020 and features open kitchen/living/dining areas surrounded by windows that provide the most gorgeous natural light. The kitchen boasts white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, quartz counters, and designer back splash! The oversized kitchen island anchors the open-concept design and offers plenty of counter space for food prep and/or for guests to dine or relax. The primary bedroom is spacious yet cozy and you'll enjoying relaxing in the soaking tub and walk-in shower located in the primary bathroom! Looking for that dream closet? Don't miss the HUGE closet in the primary suite! Upstairs, you'll find four secondary bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a second living/flex space! Beautiful backyard with garden area and did I mention NO back neighbors?! All of this plus the amenities that Castlegate 2 is known for - community pool, parks, walking trails and more! Around the corner from shopping, restaurants, and medical...and just a short drive to Texas A&M University! This one truly has it all...schedule your private showing today!