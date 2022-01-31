The Newburgh floor plan is one of our larger floor plans, specifically designed with you and your growing family in mind. This layout is a two-story, 3043 square foot, 4 or 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom layout. The first floor offers a versatile dining area adjacent to the large, family-friendly kitchen with an eat-in breakfast bar and granite counter tops. The breakfast nook is located off the kitchen is a relaxing space to enjoy a light meal. The kitchen area overlooks a spacious living room that extends to a covered patio perfect for outdoor dining or just simply keeping an eye on the kids while they play outside. Bedroom 1 is located on the main floor and features a relaxing spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. Host countless game nights in your spacious upstairs game room.. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $454,990
