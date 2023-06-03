Massive 3000 sq. ft. - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with a game room -- on a corner lot! You will love the wide-open plan with 3 bedrooms/2 bath on the first floor and 2 bedrooms/bath upstairs with the game room. This open kitchen features granite counters, upgraded EVP through out the main area, tile in all wet areas, stainless appliances, a huge walk-in pantry, tons of recessed lighting, and plenty of island seating. The primary suite features a huge walk-in closet, large walk-in shower, and a separate soaking tub. The covered back patio looks out on the fully fenced, sprinklered and sodded back yard. The staged pictures are the model home in Southern Pointe which is the same floor plan.