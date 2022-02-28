Don't miss this well maintained home tucked in the heart of College Station with quick access to Texas A&M University, shopping, dining, medical services and so much more! This 2 story home features 5 bedrooms 2.5 baths, & 3 living areas. Master suite and updated master bath features walk in tiled shower, & granite counter tops is located on the 1st floor. Also located on the 1st floor is another bedroom or it could be used as a study. Entering the home to the left is a large formal living (currently being used a dining room & the dining area is being used as a sitting area. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, electric range & microwave. Hard surface flooring through out (no carpet) Also adjoining the kitchen area is a family room with a gas log fireplace. Exterior features detached rear entry garage with wide drive for an extra parking space, & Patio area. Curtains do not convey & Stain Glass in master bath window does not convey. Call today for your private tour!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longtime Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is no longer a school district employee.
Soon after Buddy and Jeane McGown first met in 1950, Jeane had long-term plans for the both of them.
A 27-year-old Magnolia man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being arrested over the weekend on multiple charges that included acc…
A pedestrian was killed early Friday after being struck by a vehicle on the Texas 6 frontage road in Bryan.
The Bryan school board will meet at noon Friday for a special meeting to name the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
Gary Blair’s decision to return to his hometown after graduating from Texas Tech led him to a job as a physical education teacher at the newly…
HOUSTON — The College Station girls basketball team has been the underdog in three of its last four playoffs games, but on Saturday afternoon,…
It will be a night of champions for women’s college basketball at Reed Arena on Thursday.
- Updated
Las Vegas police say 14 people have been shot in a hookah parlor. One victim died and two suffered critical injuries.
Mark Edwards, who was the longtime public address announcer for the Texas A&M women’s basketball and volleyball teams, died Tuesday mornin…