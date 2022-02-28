5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $420,000

Don't miss this well maintained home tucked in the heart of College Station with quick access to Texas A&M University, shopping, dining, medical services and so much more! This 2 story home features 5 bedrooms 2.5 baths, & 3 living areas. Master suite and updated master bath features walk in tiled shower, & granite counter tops is located on the 1st floor. Also located on the 1st floor is another bedroom or it could be used as a study. Entering the home to the left is a large formal living (currently being used a dining room & the dining area is being used as a sitting area. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, electric range & microwave. Hard surface flooring through out (no carpet) Also adjoining the kitchen area is a family room with a gas log fireplace. Exterior features detached rear entry garage with wide drive for an extra parking space, & Patio area. Curtains do not convey & Stain Glass in master bath window does not convey. Call today for your private tour!