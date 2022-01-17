Stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Castlegate II from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Newburgh offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, breakfast nook, formal dining, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling white quartz counters, white cabinetry with Flemish glass inserts, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with tile shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Retreat upstairs and enjoy entertaining in the loft style gameroom. The Newburgh bedroom split finds the primary suite and two bedrooms downstairs with two additional bedrooms upstairs. Smart home features include Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include wood-look tile flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio and so much more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours! Estimated completion is Summer 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $401,247
