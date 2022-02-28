Exquisite 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with gameroom and study Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Kiawa offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, two dining areas, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, grey cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. The Kiawa finds one bedroom and study downstairs with the remaining 3 bedrooms and the primary suite upstairs, along with a large gameroom and additional study nook upstairs. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $400,345
