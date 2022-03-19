5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $4,500

***Pre-Leasing for August 2022*** This 5 bedroom and 5 1/2 bath home comes furnished and offers a modern color palette that includes white and grey cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large farmhouse sinks, tile backsplash, 8 foot doors, and unique light fixtures. The open concept living room and kitchen offers plenty of room for you to have your friends and family over. Each bedroom has their own full bathroom and walk in closet. The two downstairs bedrooms are very large and have king sized beds! There is a spacious laundry room with countertop, cabinet and hanging space! The location of these homes does not get any better! (Majority of the home is furnished including living room, kitchen/appliances/utensils, major bedroom furniture, etc. we can provide more details about furnishings if interested.)