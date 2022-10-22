5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $4,395

PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2023! Located blocks away from Texas A&M, you don't want to miss out on this spacious home. Five bedrooms with each room having its own private bathroom, and a half bathroom downstairs. There is plenty of space for everyone, a bonus living area upstairs for everyone to enjoy. All appliances including washer and dryer come with the property. Fenced in backyard, and a small covered patio.