 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $4,395

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $4,395

PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2023! Located blocks away from Texas A&M, you don't want to miss out on this spacious home. Five bedrooms with each room having its own private bathroom, and a half bathroom downstairs. There is plenty of space for everyone, a bonus living area upstairs for everyone to enjoy. All appliances including washer and dryer come with the property. Fenced in backyard, and a small covered patio. Pictures are of like unit, exterior color is aqua not navy.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert