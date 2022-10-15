FALL 2023 PRE-LEASE! You must see this amazing 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom single family home with open floor plan in living, kitchen, and dining areas. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fenced in backyard and spacious front porch areas. Near TAMU campus, shopping and more!! Washer/dryer and fridge are included.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $4,250
