5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $4,200

AVAILABLE FOR A FALL 2023 PRE-LEASE, JULY MOVE-IN. Fantastic 5 bed / 5.5 bath Home within close proximity to Texas A&M University and Kyle Field! This newer home has a BONUS ROOM upstairs with a Foosball Table provided and plenty of hang out space for gathering friends. There is a kitchenette with a microwave and second refrigerator upstairs and a spacious balcony off the game room. 5 Large Bedrooms with walk-in closets in EVERY BEDROOM! Additional outdoor space with a large 16'x6' patio out back and a picnic table. Plenty of parking behind the home. Lease it today!