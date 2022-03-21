5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $4,100

FALL 2022 PRE-LEASE!! Exceptional historic property located a short distance from TAMU campus, Kyle Field, and Brison Park. This iconic Southside property is the perfect blend of historic charm and modern amenities. It has been recently remodeled to add an amazing covered balcony in the back. Top floor features a massive bedroom with private bath and loft space or could be a second living area. Lighting and HVAC being update din loft area. Enjoy sitting outside under the shaded balcony with a small view of Kyle Field. Painting updates are being made as well. There are 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, with ample parking. All appliances including washer & dryer come with the property. Pets on case by case basis with additional pet deposit.