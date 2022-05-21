Fantastic 5 bedroom 3 bath floor plan in the Castle Rock Subdivision. The modern farmhouse style makes this home feel bright and open. The large living room features a beautiful stone to ceiling fireplace and is open to the kitchen for maximum living space. This home boasts wood look tile floors, in the living areas with beautiful granite counter tops, custom cabinets, tile shower, and sprinkler system. The 2nd area bedrooms have barn style shower enclosure. Just down the set from to the neighborhood pool, nature trail, and etc. but you don't have to leave your yard for outdoor enjoyment step out to the back-yard and there is a large Thermospa Swimspa with heater for hot tub lever or lowered to swiming pool temp for summer and it sits 9 people in like new condition.
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now as coach Jimbo Fisher defends the Texas A&M football program from accusations made by Alabama football coach Nick Saban on NIL a…
Two Bryan men were arrested Monday afternoon on charges of possessing more than 5,000 grams of meth, which is more than 11 pounds, with intent…
Thursday morning, surrounded by an entourage of people — and one of his German shepherd dogs — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher …
It’s been more than two decades since their conversation, but Rodney Wellmann can vividly remember getting the call from then-A&M Consolid…
The Texas A&M baseball team will not play Incarnate Word next Tuesday in what was slated to be the final regular season game at Blue Bell …
Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California and a flea market in Houston.
One person was injured in a shooting in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle on Friday morning, Bryan police said.
A College Station man was arrested Tuesday morning for four felony charges of possessing drugs with intent with sell, police said.
The search continued Saturday for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus Thursday after stabbing t…
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Bryan, according to Bryan police.