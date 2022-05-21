5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,900

Fantastic 5 bedroom 3 bath floor plan in the Castle Rock Subdivision. The modern farmhouse style makes this home feel bright and open. The large living room features a beautiful stone to ceiling fireplace and is open to the kitchen for maximum living space. This home boasts wood look tile floors, in the living areas with beautiful granite counter tops, custom cabinets, tile shower, and sprinkler system. The 2nd area bedrooms have barn style shower enclosure. Just down the set from to the neighborhood pool, nature trail, and etc. but you don't have to leave your yard for outdoor enjoyment step out to the back-yard and there is a large Thermospa Swimspa with heater for hot tub lever or lowered to swiming pool temp for summer and it sits 9 people in like new condition.