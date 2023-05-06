Looking for a new home without that new home price? This one fits the bill. 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms give you flexibility if you need a study space or exercise room. The configuration is two bedrooms and a bath up front, two bedrooms and a bath on the back and the primary suite on the opposite back side. You will love the size of the rooms and the large windows throughout. Vinyl plank is in all the main areas of the home and one bedroom, tile in the bathrooms and carpet in 4 of the bedrooms. The kitchen features a center island and is open to the living room on one side and formal dining on the other. There's an eating bar between the kitchen and living area. The kitchen also features an upgraded gas range, a stylish backsplash and granite counters. The formal dining overlooks the front yard. Designer window shades in some bedrooms, extensive ethernet wiring, upgraded UV light on the HVAC system and rain gutters. Conveniently located in south College Station, you are a quick few blocks to Tower Point shopping and easy access to Hwy. 6.