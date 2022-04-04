STOP AND STAY AWHILE AT 1209 ROBINSVILLE IN COLLEGE STATION, TX! This South College Station five bedroom, three bathroom in Shenandoah literally has it all. Open concept floor plan, with oversized dining room, beautiful living room centered around a rock corner fireplace, with view to your private backyard, as well as kitchen featuring gas stove, granite countertops, center island, walk-in pantry and eating bar. The master suite, tucked away on the right side of the home is fit for a king, with ample natural light, walk in closet, double vanity and separate tub and shower. Style and grace surround this home and if space is what you need, look no further...this Shenandoah 5/3 features it all. Call for a private showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of selling drugs.
A fire damaged Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan on Sunday.
A College Station woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A cold front moving through the region will bring showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some strong to severe storms.
The Texas A&M School of Law in Fort Worth is now ranked 46th nationally and second in the state of Texas, according to U.S. News & Wor…
A Bryan man accused of selling drugs was in the Brazos County Jail over the weekend after his arrest during a traffic stop on Friday.
Bank of Brenham has announced plans to open a branch in Bryan-College Station.
After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day country music festival known as Chilifest returned to Burleson County on Friday.
NEW YORK — Texas A&M super senior guard Quenton Jackson stood at the free-throw line, staring at the banner board behind the Madison Squar…
NEW YORK — In a venue known for its historic boxing matches, Texas A&M took its time finding holes in Washington State's defenses.