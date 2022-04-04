5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $380,000

STOP AND STAY AWHILE AT 1209 ROBINSVILLE IN COLLEGE STATION, TX! This South College Station five bedroom, three bathroom in Shenandoah literally has it all. Open concept floor plan, with oversized dining room, beautiful living room centered around a rock corner fireplace, with view to your private backyard, as well as kitchen featuring gas stove, granite countertops, center island, walk-in pantry and eating bar. The master suite, tucked away on the right side of the home is fit for a king, with ample natural light, walk in closet, double vanity and separate tub and shower. Style and grace surround this home and if space is what you need, look no further...this Shenandoah 5/3 features it all. Call for a private showing today!