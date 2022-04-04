 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $380,000

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $380,000

STOP AND STAY AWHILE AT 1209 ROBINSVILLE IN COLLEGE STATION, TX! This South College Station five bedroom, three bathroom in Shenandoah literally has it all. Open concept floor plan, with oversized dining room, beautiful living room centered around a rock corner fireplace, with view to your private backyard, as well as kitchen featuring gas stove, granite countertops, center island, walk-in pantry and eating bar. The master suite, tucked away on the right side of the home is fit for a king, with ample natural light, walk in closet, double vanity and separate tub and shower. Style and grace surround this home and if space is what you need, look no further...this Shenandoah 5/3 features it all. Call for a private showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert