5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $363,000

Attention Investors! 205 B Sterling Street is a fantastic house located within 1 mile to Texas A & M University. It is currently leased. Rental rate is $2600 per month. The tenants have signed ONE lease, not individual leases, and there are 4 guarantors to the lease. This large 2-story home features tall ceilings, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen/dining area has a bar with island lights, pantry, and extra space for a dining table. The bedrooms are very nice sized and each room has its own private bathroom. This home has a fenced back yard that is shaded by a large oak tree. Not only is this property close to campus, but it is also within walking distance to Wolf pen creek park, jogging trails, and amphitheater.

