 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $339,990

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $339,990

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $339,990

This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 upstairs and 2 downstairs. The master bedroom is downstairs as well as another guest room that has it's own bathroom just outside the door. Granite countertops and new cabinets have been installed recently. The a/c unit is approx. 1-1/2 years

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert