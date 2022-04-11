5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $335,000

RARE FIVE BEDROOM HOME in desirable Edelweiss Gartens! Clever garage conversion creates a fifth bedroom while maintaining some storage space in the other half of the garage! Spacious living area with easy-to-care for vinyl plank flooring. Open kitchen/dining area, with ample cabinets and pantry! Spacious primary bedroom with full bath ensuite. Secondary bedrooms are comfortably sized. The fifth bedroom is designed to be removed, if you want to use the full garage, but it's a functional space as it is - great as a bedroom, and could also be used as a bonus room, media room, or craft room! In the backyard, enjoy the shade of the extended covered patio. New HVAC 2019 to support increased square feet of home. New fence! Sprinkler system updated! Zoned for College Station High School! Less than five miles to Texas A&M campus! Easy access to Wellborn Road, and South College Station shopping and restaurants! Schedule your private tour now! This is going to be a popular listing!