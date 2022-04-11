RARE FIVE BEDROOM HOME in desirable Edelweiss Gartens! Clever garage conversion creates a fifth bedroom while maintaining some storage space in the other half of the garage! Spacious living area with easy-to-care for vinyl plank flooring. Open kitchen/dining area, with ample cabinets and pantry! Spacious primary bedroom with full bath ensuite. Secondary bedrooms are comfortably sized. The fifth bedroom is designed to be removed, if you want to use the full garage, but it's a functional space as it is - great as a bedroom, and could also be used as a bonus room, media room, or craft room! In the backyard, enjoy the shade of the extended covered patio. New HVAC 2019 to support increased square feet of home. New fence! Sprinkler system updated! Zoned for College Station High School! Less than five miles to Texas A&M campus! Easy access to Wellborn Road, and South College Station shopping and restaurants! Schedule your private tour now! This is going to be a popular listing!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 41-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of selling drugs.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge for the third time.
A Bryan man with two prior burglary convictions has been sent back to prison after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation from a 2021 arrest.
College Station head volleyball coach Kacie Street is leaving the Lady Cougars but will remain heavily involved in the sport and community as …
Local couple Raye Leigh and Jonathan Stone have been named Texas A&M 2022-23 Parents of the Year.
When Mason Ruiz was a freshman at Bryan, he was part of a Vikings baseball team that won just three district games.
A simple hand motion or glance between Sage and Summer Scarmardo is often not a good sign for opponents of the College Station softball team. …
Texas A&M's Troy Claunch's lack of home runs this season had become a point of jest among his Texas A&M teammates.
The case against the last of four Caldwell High School students originally indicted on felony charges following an incident on a school bus in…
One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Texas 30 just south of College Station on Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Pub…