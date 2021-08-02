Don’t wait and come see this spacious and beautiful, move-in ready 5 bedroom/3 bath home. Located in the Shenandoah Subdivision, this property sits on a large corner lot on a cul de sac. As you enter the property, the open floor plan is inviting with wood floors throughout the entry, formal dining and kitchen area. The formal dining room leads into a large updated kitchen with ample storage, eating bar, island, stainless appliances and deep pantry. A 3-way split layout in this home creates an airy, yet private feel. Retreat to the master suite where you will appreciate the walk-in closet and updated finishes in the bathroom with double vanities, garden tub and shower. Enjoy your backyard evenings cooling off in the above ground pool with pergola patio and space galore to run and entertain. Other exterior features include a storage shed, raised garden, separate fenced-in area and large trees. Many recent updates include a new roof, interior paint, foam insulation, carpet, fencing and above ground pool deck. Playscape, trampoline, pool and storage shed will convey as well as appliances inside the home. Prime location for shopping and dining, this property could be your home sweet home. Schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $334,900
