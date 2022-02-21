 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $325,000

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $325,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $325,000

OPEN HOUSE FEB 20, 1 PM to 4 PM! Fantastic five bedroom-three bath home with 400 sq.ft. covered party patio - located just steps away from highly regarded Creekview Elementary School. AND NO HOA! You won't want to miss out on this one! Spacious living room with open concept kitchen - eating bar, spacious pantry, island, granite countertops, and many cabinets for ample storage! Large eating area! The primary bedroom is split from the other bedrooms and has a spacious primary bath with dual vanities, separate shower, and soaking tub. Nicely-sized secondary bedrooms. Efficient floorplan! The generously-sized covered patio backs up to the private alley and a densely wooded area - no backyard neighbors! Very private! And a rear entry garage! The patio offers ample space to entertain and entertain, yet the yard still has some grass to accommodate pets. Great location with easy access to excellent CSISD schools. Zoned for College Station High School! Call us today to arrange your private tour!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert