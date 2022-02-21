5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $320,000

Come take a tour of this charming 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in East Gate. Featuring a large front patio to match the spacious livingroom. This home comes with a fully equipped kitchen and 5 bedrooms that are just waiting to be transformed with your personal touches. The backyard is perfect for hosting with a gorgeous patio and pergola. Just seconds from the Eastern edge of the A&M campus and very close to the TAMU bus route and all of the attractions that Bryan-College Station has to offer, you will want to step inside and take a look at 504 Kyle.