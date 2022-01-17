Welcome Home...this home is conveniently located to Texas A&M University in the University Heights Subdivision in South College Station. Perfect for investors or Aggie parents this unit built in 2014 has a finish out that will make you or tenants feel right at home! This home is a 5 bed/4 bath with a 2 car garage and driveway parking that could also be a 4/4 with an office. Granite countertops, minimal carpet, custom touches and a TV mounted on the living room make this ideal home even better. This home features a wood privacy fenced yard with a covered back patio to enjoy! The subdivision features a pool, volleyball & basketball court, and a large dog park! Lawn care and basic cable & internet service included in HOA dues. The kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, and TV on living room wall convey with the home!
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $315,000
